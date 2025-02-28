Karnataka Mandates Kannada on Product Labels

The Karnataka government has taken a decisive step to preserve and promote the Kannada language by requiring that all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state display their names and usage instructions in Kannada.

This directive, issued on February 15, mandates compliance from both government and private sectors, with enforcement authorities tasked to ensure adherence under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022.

The initiative underscores the importance of integrating language with production and business activities to bolster cultural identity and economic opportunities for Kannadigas, aligning with the Act set to be operational from March 12, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)