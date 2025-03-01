Outrage Over Insensitive Remark Leads to Collector's Transfer
The Tamil Nadu government has transferred Mayiladuthurai district collector A P Mahabharathi following public outrage over his insensitive comments blaming a 3-year-old sexual abuse victim for the assault. Social media erupted with criticism, leading to his removal from the position without reassignment.
The Tamil Nadu government has removed Mayiladuthurai district collector A P Mahabharathi from his position after public outcry over his controversial comments regarding a child abuse case.
Mahabharathi allegedly blamed a 3-year-old victim's behavior for instigating the assault, sparking widespread condemnation on social media.
The offensive remarks, which appeared to suggest the child was at fault, led to his transfer and he remains without a new role, according to sources. The incident involved a 16-year-old perpetrator assaulting a young child.
