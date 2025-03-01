Vietnam Fast-Tracks Approval for Starlink's Internet Service

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh declared on Saturday the swift issuance of a license to Elon Musk's Starlink for operating satellite internet services in the country as part of a pilot program.

In a separate note, during a discussion with U.S. business representatives in Hanoi, Chinh highlighted Vietnam's ongoing efforts to balance its trade surplus with the United States. This initiative aims to prevent looming tariff threats from former President Donald Trump's administration.

These developments emphasize Vietnam's commitment to enhancing its technological landscape while tactically managing its economic ties with major international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)