Vietnam Fast-Tracks Approval for Starlink's Internet Service
Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, announces the expedited approval process for Starlink's satellite internet services. Concurrently, Vietnam addresses its trade surplus with the U.S. to avert potential tariffs. The move signals Vietnam's push for technological advancement while managing international trade relations.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh declared on Saturday the swift issuance of a license to Elon Musk's Starlink for operating satellite internet services in the country as part of a pilot program.
In a separate note, during a discussion with U.S. business representatives in Hanoi, Chinh highlighted Vietnam's ongoing efforts to balance its trade surplus with the United States. This initiative aims to prevent looming tariff threats from former President Donald Trump's administration.
These developments emphasize Vietnam's commitment to enhancing its technological landscape while tactically managing its economic ties with major international players.
