Striving for Peace: Amit Shah's Push for Normalcy in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Manipur's security to restore normalcy and address illegal arms amidst ongoing violence. A recent meeting followed the state's imposition of President's rule and saw significant arms surrender after an ultimatum. Efforts include community engagement and negotiations for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:07 IST
Striving for Peace: Amit Shah's Push for Normalcy in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has turned his attention to the tumultuous northeastern state of Manipur, focusing on restoring normalcy and the surrender of illegal weapons. The state has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023, leading to the tragic loss of over 250 lives so far.

The recent security meeting was the first since the imposition of President's rule, following the resignation of the then-Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Shah's comprehensive review involved top officials from the Manipur government, the Army, and paramilitary forces, emphasizing the return to pre-violence conditions and disarmament.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for the surrender of illegal arms. Meanwhile, community dialogue continues under Bhalla's leadership, aiming to bridge divides and enable lasting peace in Manipur. The underlying conflict stems from ethnic tensions and demands for tribal recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

