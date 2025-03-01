Left Menu

Amit Shah's Initiative for Peace and Security in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces to ensure free movement and take strict action against road obstructions in Manipur. The state has been under President's rule following ethnic violence since May 2023. The Centre is committed to restoring peace and combating drug trade networks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized the need for unobstructed movement on Manipur's roads and called for stringent measures against any road obstructions. This directive came amidst escalating ethnic tensions that have gripped the state since mid-2023.

During a comprehensive security review meeting, Shah reiterated the central government's commitment to reestablishing peace in the northeastern state, which is currently under President's rule. The review highlighted the necessity for infrastructural measures, including the expedited completion of border fencing.

With over 250 lives claimed by the ongoing violence, Shah stressed dismantling the drug trade networks in pursuit of a drug-free Manipur. The meeting was attended by key security and administrative figures, aligning strategies to address Manipur’s law and order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

