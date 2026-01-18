United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has affirmed that member states have the autonomy to organize themselves into various groups, as clarified by his spokesperson on Sunday. This response came amid questions concerning a draft U.S. charter for a proposed Board of Peace.

Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized that the United Nations will persist in carrying out its mandated duties, irrespective of any new international coalitions that may form. The statement reaffirms the UN's commitment to its established mission.

This clarification comes at a time when international cooperative efforts are being reassessed, signaling ongoing support for institutional independence despite potential emerging alliances.

