Left Menu

Unraveling the Sambhal Mosque Conflict: Eyewitness Testimonies Surface

A judicial investigation committee is probing the violence in Sambhal, which erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Gopal Sharma, an advocate from the Hindu side, testified about the events, addressing whether the riot was pre-planned. Four people were killed in the November 2024 clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:35 IST
Unraveling the Sambhal Mosque Conflict: Eyewitness Testimonies Surface
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A judicial investigation committee has intensified its probe into the violence that occurred in Sambhal following a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, submitted crucial testimony, providing insight into the events leading to the deadly clash that left four dead.

The panel, led by esteemed legal and law enforcement figures, continues to seek clarity on whether the grievous incident was orchestrated beforehand, as tensions escalated over the disputed site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025