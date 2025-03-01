Unraveling the Sambhal Mosque Conflict: Eyewitness Testimonies Surface
A judicial investigation committee is probing the violence in Sambhal, which erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Gopal Sharma, an advocate from the Hindu side, testified about the events, addressing whether the riot was pre-planned. Four people were killed in the November 2024 clash.
A judicial investigation committee has intensified its probe into the violence that occurred in Sambhal following a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque.
Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, submitted crucial testimony, providing insight into the events leading to the deadly clash that left four dead.
The panel, led by esteemed legal and law enforcement figures, continues to seek clarity on whether the grievous incident was orchestrated beforehand, as tensions escalated over the disputed site.
