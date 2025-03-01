Unraveling the Sambhal Mosque Conflict: Eyewitness Testimonies Surface

A judicial investigation committee has intensified its probe into the violence that occurred in Sambhal following a controversial survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, submitted crucial testimony, providing insight into the events leading to the deadly clash that left four dead.

The panel, led by esteemed legal and law enforcement figures, continues to seek clarity on whether the grievous incident was orchestrated beforehand, as tensions escalated over the disputed site.

