Punjab's Ahmadi Arrests: Worship in Private, Persecution in Public
In Punjab, Pakistan, police arrested 23 Ahmadi community members for offering Friday prayers, violating local laws prohibiting their religious practices. The arrests followed a complaint about their gathering in Daska. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the Ahmadi community's right to worship and the influence of extremist groups.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In the Punjab province of Pakistan, 23 members of the minority Ahmadi community were arrested for offering Friday prayers, an act prohibited under local law. The police received a complaint about their gathering for worship in Daska, 100 kilometers from Lahore.
Police officer Muhammad Tanzeel stated that the group was led by prayer leader Arshad Sahi, who delivered a sermon while other members listened. An FIR was registered under section 298 C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which criminalizes Ahmadis referring to themselves as Muslims, following claims of hurt sentiments among local Muslims.
Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the police's actions, attributing the arrests to pressure from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The detentions have raised concerns over the persistent persecution of Ahmadis, who face legal restrictions in practicing their faith even within private spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scotland's Landmark Report: Addressing Hinduphobia and Religious Prejudice
Controversy Brews Over Waqf Bill: A Move to Seize Religious Properties?
Munich Car Attack: Religious Motives Raise Security Concerns Ahead of Election
Tensions Ignite in Bihar: Clash Leads to Arrests Amid Religious Procession
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes 'Mrityu Kumbh': Calls for Better Planning at Religious Gatherings