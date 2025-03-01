Punjab's Ahmadi Arrests: Worship in Private, Persecution in Public

In the Punjab province of Pakistan, 23 members of the minority Ahmadi community were arrested for offering Friday prayers, an act prohibited under local law. The police received a complaint about their gathering for worship in Daska, 100 kilometers from Lahore.

Police officer Muhammad Tanzeel stated that the group was led by prayer leader Arshad Sahi, who delivered a sermon while other members listened. An FIR was registered under section 298 C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which criminalizes Ahmadis referring to themselves as Muslims, following claims of hurt sentiments among local Muslims.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the police's actions, attributing the arrests to pressure from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The detentions have raised concerns over the persistent persecution of Ahmadis, who face legal restrictions in practicing their faith even within private spaces.

