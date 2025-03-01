Left Menu

Punjab's Ahmadi Arrests: Worship in Private, Persecution in Public

In Punjab, Pakistan, police arrested 23 Ahmadi community members for offering Friday prayers, violating local laws prohibiting their religious practices. The arrests followed a complaint about their gathering in Daska. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the Ahmadi community's right to worship and the influence of extremist groups.

  • Pakistan

In the Punjab province of Pakistan, 23 members of the minority Ahmadi community were arrested for offering Friday prayers, an act prohibited under local law. The police received a complaint about their gathering for worship in Daska, 100 kilometers from Lahore.

Police officer Muhammad Tanzeel stated that the group was led by prayer leader Arshad Sahi, who delivered a sermon while other members listened. An FIR was registered under section 298 C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which criminalizes Ahmadis referring to themselves as Muslims, following claims of hurt sentiments among local Muslims.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan condemned the police's actions, attributing the arrests to pressure from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The detentions have raised concerns over the persistent persecution of Ahmadis, who face legal restrictions in practicing their faith even within private spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

