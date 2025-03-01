Left Menu

Youth Sentenced in Shocking Neighborhood Rape Case

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to 20 years for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in her home. The incident occurred in November 2023 and after the girl's health declined, it came to light. She underwent an abortion, and a complaint led to his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:09 IST
Youth Sentenced in Shocking Neighborhood Rape Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The local court handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 17-year-old boy found guilty of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the convicted youth, as disclosed by Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey.

The crime was committed on November 25, 2023, according to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, who reported that the teenager attacked the girl while her parents were away, threatening her over three days to ensure her silence.

It wasn't until the young victim started feeling unwell that the crime was uncovered. A hospital visit revealed the pregnancy, leading to a March 2024 abortion. Subsequently, the victim filed a police complaint, and law enforcement took action under several IPC sections and the POCSO Act. The case, adjudicated by Additional District Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra, concluded with the guilty verdict and sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025