Youth Sentenced in Shocking Neighborhood Rape Case

The local court handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 17-year-old boy found guilty of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the convicted youth, as disclosed by Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey.

The crime was committed on November 25, 2023, according to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, who reported that the teenager attacked the girl while her parents were away, threatening her over three days to ensure her silence.

It wasn't until the young victim started feeling unwell that the crime was uncovered. A hospital visit revealed the pregnancy, leading to a March 2024 abortion. Subsequently, the victim filed a police complaint, and law enforcement took action under several IPC sections and the POCSO Act. The case, adjudicated by Additional District Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra, concluded with the guilty verdict and sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)