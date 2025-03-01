Vlogger Arrested for Alleged Rape and Extortion
A vlogger, Junaid, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a woman by deceiving her with a false promise of marriage. The victim claimed Junaid exploited her over two years, took nude photos, and used them for extortion. He was caught while attempting to flee the country.
An online content creator, Junaid, was apprehended in Bengaluru on allegations of sexual assault and deception. Police reported that the victim met Junaid on social media, where he falsely promised marriage before exploiting her over two years.
Junaid's alleged misconduct involved taking compromising photos of the woman, which he used for coercion. Malappuram police initiated an investigation following the victim's complaint, tracing Junaid's location as he attempted to escape abroad.
In a swift operation, officers from Malappuram intercepted Junaid near Bengaluru Airport early Saturday morning. After completing legal procedures, he was brought before a local court to face charges.
