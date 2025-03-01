Routine Checkup for Trump at Walter Reed
Donald Trump, the U.S. President, is scheduled to have his annual physical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center. His physician announced that the exam date will be disclosed to the public soon.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to undergo his routine annual physical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center within the coming month, according to a statement released by his physician.
The White House distributed a note from Dr. Sean Barbabella confirming that the exact date for the physical will be announced publicly in the coming weeks.
This routine examination is a part of the President's regular health assessments to ensure he remains in good health while fulfilling his duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
