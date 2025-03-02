Turbulent Waters: Guyana and Venezuela's Ongoing Maritime Dispute
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali accused Venezuela of violating Guyanese waters by approaching an Exxon Mobil oil vessel. This incursion is part of a larger territorial dispute over the Esequibo area, now under review by the International Court of Justice. Both nations have lodged official complaints and international organizations have intervened.
In a dramatic escalation of existing tensions, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali reported on Saturday that a Venezuelan patrol boat breached Guyanese waters, targeting an Exxon Mobil oil vessel. The maritime incident underscores the ongoing territorial spat between the neighboring South American countries.
The contentious Esequibo region, spanning 160,000 square kilometers and rich in natural resources, remains at the heart of a legal battle at the International Court of Justice. President Ali accused Venezuela of approaching several high-value assets, including the FPSO Prosperity, located within Guyana's exclusive economic zone.
Venezuela, however, has vehemently denied the accusations, insisting that the area falls within a disputable maritime zone pending resolution. The incident coincided with a call by Venezuela for Guyana to adhere to the 1966 Geneva agreement aimed at settling the border dispute. Regional and international bodies like the OAS and CARICOM, along with the U.S., have since intervened, warning of consequences for further provocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
