Turbulent Waters: Guyana and Venezuela's Ongoing Maritime Dispute

In a dramatic escalation of existing tensions, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali reported on Saturday that a Venezuelan patrol boat breached Guyanese waters, targeting an Exxon Mobil oil vessel. The maritime incident underscores the ongoing territorial spat between the neighboring South American countries.

The contentious Esequibo region, spanning 160,000 square kilometers and rich in natural resources, remains at the heart of a legal battle at the International Court of Justice. President Ali accused Venezuela of approaching several high-value assets, including the FPSO Prosperity, located within Guyana's exclusive economic zone.

Venezuela, however, has vehemently denied the accusations, insisting that the area falls within a disputable maritime zone pending resolution. The incident coincided with a call by Venezuela for Guyana to adhere to the 1966 Geneva agreement aimed at settling the border dispute. Regional and international bodies like the OAS and CARICOM, along with the U.S., have since intervened, warning of consequences for further provocations.

