Govt Backs Open Ocean Salmon Farming to Boost Exports and Jobs

The Coalition Government is driving growth in New Zealand’s aquaculture industry by supporting innovation and expanding salmon farming, aiming to unlock additional exports and create high-value jobs, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones and Minister for Agriculture, Trade, and Investment Todd McClay announced today.

As part of this initiative, the government has pledged $11.72 million over five years from the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund to co-invest in a $29.3 million programme led by New Zealand King Salmon. This programme is expected to expand the nation’s salmon farming industry and generate an estimated $500 million in additional salmon exports by 2035.

Minister McClay emphasized that the ‘Future Salmon Farming Programme’ aims to explore the viability of open ocean farming for King Salmon, solidifying New Zealand’s position as a leading global supplier of this premium product.

“This initiative will drive innovation in salmon farming, helping farmers enhance productivity, improve profitability, and secure a better return on investment,” said Minister McClay. “We anticipate this will significantly increase exports while generating well-paying jobs in regional communities.”

Minister Shane Jones highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to expanding the aquaculture sector through strategic investments and regulatory support.

“Our government has consistently backed New Zealand’s aquaculture industry by funding projects to boost mussel spat supply, extending marine farm resource consents, and listing seven aquaculture projects in the Fast-Track Bill, including two new open ocean salmon farms,” said Minister Jones.

He further emphasized the potential of open ocean aquaculture, noting that the expansion of these farms is projected to increase salmon farming capacity by 40,000 tonnes annually, in addition to the 10,000 tonnes expected from New Zealand King Salmon’s pilot open ocean farm.

“The Coalition Government has an ambitious vision for aquaculture, which I’ll be outlining in full soon. Open ocean salmon farming plays a crucial role in this strategy, as it supports our goal of fostering profitable, resilient, and sustainable marine farms that benefit regional communities, Māori, marine farmers, and the broader economy,” Minister Jones stated.

The government’s backing of this initiative aligns with its broader mission to enhance New Zealand’s food production sector, strengthen trade relationships, and ensure long-term sustainability within the aquaculture industry.