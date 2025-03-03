Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mysterious Deaths in Coimbatore

A 52-year-old man named Krishnakumar was found dead with a gunshot wound in Mangalam Dam district while his wife's body was discovered in Coimbatore. Police suspect suicide and are investigating the incident but have refrained from disclosing further details regarding the wife found in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:54 IST
Krishnakumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man identified as Krishnakumar was discovered dead with a gunshot wound near his residence in Mangalam Dam district on Monday morning, according to police sources.

The police suspect that Krishnakumar may have taken his own life using an air gun. His residence falls within the jurisdiction of the Mangalam Dam police station.

In a continued turn of events, authorities also discovered the body of his wife at her home in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. However, the police have been hesitant to release further details about his wife's death as investigations continue. Law enforcement is actively probing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

