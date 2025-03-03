Deadly Stabbing at Haifa Bus Station Sparks Terrorism Concerns

On March 3, a deadly stabbing incident occurred at a bus station in Haifa, Israel, leaving one person dead and four injured, according to the local ambulance services.

Authorities quickly labeled the attack as a terrorist act, with security forces fatally shooting the assailant on the scene. The identity of the deceased victim remains uncertain as investigations continue.

The assailant, reported to be an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town, had returned from abroad in May last year. Meanwhile, Palestinian militant group Hamas lauded the attack but refrained from taking responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)