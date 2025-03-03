Left Menu

Deadly Stabbing at Haifa Bus Station Sparks Terrorism Concerns

A stabbing attack at a Haifa bus station resulted in one death and four injuries, classified as a terrorist act by local authorities. The assailant, an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town, was shot dead by security guards. Hamas praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On March 3, a deadly stabbing incident occurred at a bus station in Haifa, Israel, leaving one person dead and four injured, according to the local ambulance services.

Authorities quickly labeled the attack as a terrorist act, with security forces fatally shooting the assailant on the scene. The identity of the deceased victim remains uncertain as investigations continue.

The assailant, reported to be an Israeli citizen from a nearby Arab Druze town, had returned from abroad in May last year. Meanwhile, Palestinian militant group Hamas lauded the attack but refrained from taking responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

