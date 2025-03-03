Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza's Crisis Deepens

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas teeters on the brink as violence flares up in Gaza, sparking fears of a complete collapse. Recent Israeli attacks have resulted in casualties and further destabilized the region.

With the ceasefire's future uncertain, Israel has tightened its blockade, cutting off essential supplies to Gaza, leaving its 2.3 million residents grappling with food shortages and skyrocketing prices. Businesses report surges in prices of basic commodities such as flour and cooking oil.

While negotiations attempt to find a resolution, Israel and Hamas remain at odds. Israeli terms for an extended truce involve the release of hostages, while Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal before engaging in talks. Amidst the uncertainty, the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

