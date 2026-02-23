India's Pharmaceutical Industry: Anchoring the Global Supply Chain

Union Minister J P Nadda has called on India's pharmaceutical industry to take a leading role in the revamped global supply chain. Speaking at the 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, Nadda emphasized the importance of quality, reliability, and innovation in maintaining global competitiveness.

The minister highlighted India's embrace of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance healthcare services, from early disease detection to predictive diagnostics. He stressed the importance of trust and technology in defining leadership in the coming years amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

India is striving to become a global biopharmaceutical hub through initiatives like the Biopharma Shakti Initiative and the PRIP scheme. These efforts aim to bolster domestic production, expand research, and ensure regulatory excellence, positioning the country at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)