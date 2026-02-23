India's Pharmaceutical Industry: Anchoring the Global Supply Chain
Union Minister J P Nadda urged India's pharmaceutical industry to lead the redesigned global supply chain with quality, reliability, and innovation. Emphasizing technology's role in healthcare, he underscored India's transition towards innovation and excellence. Initiatives were highlighted to position India as a biopharmaceutical hub.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister J P Nadda has called on India's pharmaceutical industry to take a leading role in the revamped global supply chain. Speaking at the 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, Nadda emphasized the importance of quality, reliability, and innovation in maintaining global competitiveness.
The minister highlighted India's embrace of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance healthcare services, from early disease detection to predictive diagnostics. He stressed the importance of trust and technology in defining leadership in the coming years amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.
India is striving to become a global biopharmaceutical hub through initiatives like the Biopharma Shakti Initiative and the PRIP scheme. These efforts aim to bolster domestic production, expand research, and ensure regulatory excellence, positioning the country at the forefront of healthcare innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Medical Value Travel: A Global Healthcare Odyssey
LTM Secures $100 Million Deal to Transform Hearing Technology Landscape
Pioneering Bariatric Surgery: A Breakthrough for Government Healthcare in Madhya Pradesh
Landmark IVF Twins Birth Spotlights UniHealth's Global Healthcare Commitment
India's Healthcare Sector Envisions Robust Growth Amid Drug Innovations