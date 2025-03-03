Severe Alert: Mannheim's Downtown on Lockdown
Mannheim's downtown area experiences a lockdown following a 'life-threatening deployment situation.' Police urged locals to avoid the area and stay indoors due to a large police presence triggered by an undisclosed incident. An alert was sent via the Katwarn app, used for emergencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The western German city of Mannheim is under an unprecedented police operation, leading to a lockdown of its downtown area. Residents have been advised to remain indoors while details of the situation remain undisclosed.
An incident termed as a 'life-threatening deployment situation' took place around 12:15 p.m. in Paradeplatz, drawing a significant police response, according to spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm.
An emergency alert was issued on the Katwarn app, commonly used for urgent communications like storms or attacks, urging the public to stay clear of the vicinity due to the large police presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mannheim
- Police
- Downtown
- Lockdown
- Emergency
- Alert
- Katwarn
- Deployment
- Incident
- Paradeplatz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Torrential Rains Ravage Southeast US: Lives Lost, States in Emergency
Arrest in Viral Photo Scandal: A Community on Alert
PM Modi urges people in Delhi, nearby areas to stay calm, follow safety precautions, be alert for possible aftershocks after tremors.
Emergency Summit: Europe Faces U.S. Exclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks
Delhi's Unseasonal Temperature Rise: An Alarming Air Quality Alert