Severe Alert: Mannheim's Downtown on Lockdown

The western German city of Mannheim is under an unprecedented police operation, leading to a lockdown of its downtown area. Residents have been advised to remain indoors while details of the situation remain undisclosed.

An incident termed as a 'life-threatening deployment situation' took place around 12:15 p.m. in Paradeplatz, drawing a significant police response, according to spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm.

An emergency alert was issued on the Katwarn app, commonly used for urgent communications like storms or attacks, urging the public to stay clear of the vicinity due to the large police presence.

