Mystery Surrounds Death of British National in Kenya

A Kenyan court has allowed police to detain two suspects for 21 days in connection with the murder of British national Campbell Scott. Scott's body was discovered in a bag after arriving in Kenya for a conference. The investigation continues as further tests are conducted.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

A Kenyan court on Monday permitted police to detain two suspects for 21 days as they probe the murder of a British national. The body of Campbell Scott, 58, was found stuffed in a bag on February 22, days after he arrived in the country for a conference.

The discovery took place in Mukuyuni, an eastern region situated around 110 kilometers from Nairobi. Police arrested the two Kenyan men following an investigation that linked them to Scott's death. The bag was concealed in a shrub, intensifying the mystery surrounding the incident.

Scott was reportedly last seen leaving his hotel with an unidentified man, as both took a taxi to a residential area in Nairobi. The taxi driver is now in custody, assisting police with the investigation. While an initial autopsy of Scott's body proved inconclusive, further toxicology tests are underway to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

