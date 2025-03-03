Shahzadi Khan: A Tragic Tale of Justice and Fate in Abu Dhabi

In a tragic conclusion, Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman convicted of murdering a four-month-old child, has been executed in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday about the execution, which took place on February 15, as part of a hearing concerning her well-being.

Shahzadi was handed over to Abu Dhabi police earlier this February and sentenced to death in July 2023. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that all possible legal assistance was provided, including mercy petitions. However, the highest court in the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the death sentence.

Her father, Shabbir Khan, expressed profound uncertainty about her situation, claiming she was inadequately represented and pressured into confessing. Despite legal efforts and diplomatic interventions, the UAE carried out the sentence, underscoring the strict legal standards for child murder cases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)