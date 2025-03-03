Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Mexico Awaits Trump's Next Move

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum remains vigilant as they await a decision from US President Donald Trump on imposing a 25% tariff on Mexican imports. Talks between Mexican and US officials continue, highlighting Mexico's efforts against drug trafficking and their proposal to match US tariffs against China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:23 IST
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the country is in a holding pattern as it awaits a decision from U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he will impose a 25% tariff on Mexican imports.

Communication continues between the two nations' security and trade secretaries, and Sheinbaum hinted at a potential conversation with Trump. The tariff threat, first issued in February, paused when Mexico dispatched the National Guard to the border to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Despite this, Trump retains the decision-making power. Mexico underscores its efforts by reducing border migrant numbers, extraditing drug cartel members, and dismantling drug labs—yet the awaited decision remains out of their hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

