Tariff Tensions: Mexico Awaits Trump's Next Move

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the country is in a holding pattern as it awaits a decision from U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he will impose a 25% tariff on Mexican imports.

Communication continues between the two nations' security and trade secretaries, and Sheinbaum hinted at a potential conversation with Trump. The tariff threat, first issued in February, paused when Mexico dispatched the National Guard to the border to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Despite this, Trump retains the decision-making power. Mexico underscores its efforts by reducing border migrant numbers, extraditing drug cartel members, and dismantling drug labs—yet the awaited decision remains out of their hands.

