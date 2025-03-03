Karnataka HC Dismisses Charges Against Students Over Controversial Skit

The Karnataka High Court has exonerated seven students from Bengaluru in a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court ruled that their skit, which sparked controversy, was satirical and had no intent to insult the SC/ST community.

The judgment revealed that the First Information Report (FIR) was not filed by a SC/ST member, and no evidence was found to support claims of deliberate insult. Justice S R Krishna Kumar categorized the skit as "satire/entertainment," emphasizing its protection under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution to safeguard freedom of expression.

The legal proceedings stemmed from a February 2023 incident at Jain University's Centre for Management Studies. The skit, performed by the group 'The Delroys Boys,' evoked criticism for alleged derogatory content relating to Dr. B R Ambedkar. The controversy was fueled by a viral video, leading to police complaints under multiple IPC sections.

