Crime and Security Overhaul: J&K DGP Gathers Forces for Strategic Review

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, led a meeting to assess and enhance strategies for crime and security management in the Union Territory. Emphasis was placed on inter-district collaboration, community-based strategies, and expedited case resolutions, with participation from senior law enforcement officers across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, convened a crucial meeting on Monday to evaluate crime and security protocols in the Union Territory.

Participants included Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Range Deputy Inspector Generals, district Senior Superintendents of Police, and other senior officers, while Jammu Zone officials attended virtually.

The meeting underscored the necessity for heightened inter-district collaboration and community engagement. Prabhat mandated a proactive approach to crime, urging swift resolutions of long-standing cases and closer cooperation with the judiciary for expedited justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

