Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action on Social Justice Vacancies

Rahul Gandhi has urged Minister Virendra Kumar to address vacancies in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Backward Classes. He criticized the BJP government for delaying appointments, calling it an 'anti-Dalit' mindset. Gandhi emphasized the need for social justice and filling these critical posts immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action on Social Justice Vacancies
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has pressed for immediate action from the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, to fill key vacancies in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Highlighting the critical role these institutions play in ensuring social justice, Gandhi criticized the BJP government's inaction, alleging it reflects an 'anti-Dalit and anti-backward class mentality.' He noted the persistent vacancies, including a year-long absence of a vice-chairperson for the NCSC and a nearly three-year vacancy for the NCBC vice-chairperson role.

The delay comes amid growing demands for a nationwide caste census. Gandhi stresses that empowering these institutions is vital for an inclusive vision for India, urging immediate action to fill these posts to uphold constitutional mandates and protect Dalit and backward class rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025