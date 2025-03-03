Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action on Social Justice Vacancies

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has pressed for immediate action from the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, to fill key vacancies in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Highlighting the critical role these institutions play in ensuring social justice, Gandhi criticized the BJP government's inaction, alleging it reflects an 'anti-Dalit and anti-backward class mentality.' He noted the persistent vacancies, including a year-long absence of a vice-chairperson for the NCSC and a nearly three-year vacancy for the NCBC vice-chairperson role.

The delay comes amid growing demands for a nationwide caste census. Gandhi stresses that empowering these institutions is vital for an inclusive vision for India, urging immediate action to fill these posts to uphold constitutional mandates and protect Dalit and backward class rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)