Mandla Ndlovu Welcomes Maggie Skhosana as Mpumalanga’s New Director-General

Skhosana, a seasoned government administrator, assumed her new role on Monday, bringing with her a wealth of experience in public administration and governance.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has officially welcomed Maggie Skhosana as the newly appointed Director-General in the Office of the Premier. Skhosana, a seasoned government administrator, assumed her new role on Monday, bringing with her a wealth of experience in public administration and governance.

Prior to her appointment, Skhosana served as the Municipal Manager of Nkangala District Municipality in Middelburg, where she played a pivotal role in achieving and maintaining clean audit outcomes. Her reputation for sound financial management and governance has positioned her as a key asset to the provincial government.

“Skhosana’s achievements are well documented. She has set a record of achieving clean audits at the District. This experience will work in our favour in our determination to increase the number of departments and municipalities with similar achievements in the province,” said Premier Ndlovu.

Skhosana has committed to using her expertise to advance the objectives of the seventh administration. Her primary focus will be on fostering inclusive economic growth, job creation, addressing the rising cost of living and poverty, and strengthening the province’s governance through ethical and developmental state-building.

“My ideology is simple: do more and talk less. I am dedicated to ensuring that our priorities are actioned effectively and that we build a government that serves the people with integrity,” Skhosana stated.

Premier Ndlovu also extended his appreciation to Peter Nyoni, the Deputy Director-General for Institutional Development, for his exceptional leadership during his tenure as Acting Director-General.

“Your leadership experience during the transition period is highly appreciated. You brought the much-needed stability in a space that is complex, and guided the entire Provincial Government towards a good performance,” Ndlovu remarked.

With Skhosana at the helm, the province looks forward to strengthening governance, financial accountability, and service delivery in line with its developmental goals.

