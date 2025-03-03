Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Smugglers Intensifies with 70 Arrests

Punjab Police apprehended 70 drug smugglers, bringing the total to 403 in three days during an anti-drugs drive. Authorities seized narcotics and cash, while operations included exchanges of fire. The state government aims to make Punjab drug-free within three months, utilizing a three-pronged strategy for eradication.

Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Smugglers Intensifies with 70 Arrests
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested 70 drug smugglers as part of an intensified anti-drugs campaign, bringing the total to 403 in just three days.

Among the seizures were 4.63 kg of heroin, 500 grams of ganja, and cash, police revealed. Two significant arrests in Amritsar followed exchanges of fire.

The Punjab government has committed to a three-month deadline to make the state drug-free, employing a strategic approach focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention.

