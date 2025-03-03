Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Smugglers Intensifies with 70 Arrests

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested 70 drug smugglers as part of an intensified anti-drugs campaign, bringing the total to 403 in just three days.

Among the seizures were 4.63 kg of heroin, 500 grams of ganja, and cash, police revealed. Two significant arrests in Amritsar followed exchanges of fire.

The Punjab government has committed to a three-month deadline to make the state drug-free, employing a strategic approach focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention.

