Czech-U.S. Cooperation: Paving the Way for Peace in Ukraine

The Czech foreign minister, Jan Lipavsky, emphasized the importance of working with the United States to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Discussions with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio focused on enhancing beneficial transatlantic cooperation and Europe's increased role in burden sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:34 IST
The Czech government prioritizes collaborating with the United States to secure a just and enduring peace for Ukraine, according to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. This announcement followed his discussions with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio.

During their conversation, Lipavsky highlighted the importance of mutually beneficial transatlantic cooperation. He specifically noted that Europe needs to significantly enhance its burden-sharing efforts.

Lipavsky shared these insights on social media, showcasing the Czech Republic's commitment to international collaboration for peace in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

