Mannheim Tragedy: Investigation Launched in Crowd Incident

In a chilling incident, German prosecutors are examining the actions of a 40-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany.

The tragedy, which took place on Monday, has led to preliminary investigative proceedings, including accusations of two counts of murder.

Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler confirmed during a news conference that the suspect is also being investigated for multiple attempted murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)