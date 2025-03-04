Mannheim Tragedy: Investigation Launched in Crowd Incident
German prosecutors have begun investigating a 40-year-old suspect in Mannheim for allegedly driving into a crowd, resulting in two counts of murder. The suspect is also being probed for multiple attempted murders, as announced by Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler during a news conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a chilling incident, German prosecutors are examining the actions of a 40-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany.
The tragedy, which took place on Monday, has led to preliminary investigative proceedings, including accusations of two counts of murder.
Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler confirmed during a news conference that the suspect is also being investigated for multiple attempted murders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- prosecutors
- Mannheim
- investigation
- murder
- suspect
- vehicle
- crowd
- incident
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa court sentences 31-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for rape and murder of Irish-British woman in 2017.
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Goa Beach Murderer
Court Acquits Four in High-Profile Murder-Robbery Case
No Casualties in Suspected Blast at Punjab Village: Police Probe Underway
Saket Court Absolves Four in High-Profile Kidnapping and Murder Case