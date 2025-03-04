Left Menu

Mannheim Tragedy: Investigation Launched in Crowd Incident

German prosecutors have begun investigating a 40-year-old suspect in Mannheim for allegedly driving into a crowd, resulting in two counts of murder. The suspect is also being probed for multiple attempted murders, as announced by Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler during a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a chilling incident, German prosecutors are examining the actions of a 40-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany.

The tragedy, which took place on Monday, has led to preliminary investigative proceedings, including accusations of two counts of murder.

Mannheim Chief Public Prosecutor Romeo Schluessler confirmed during a news conference that the suspect is also being investigated for multiple attempted murders.

