Love, Betrayal, and Murder: The Neeraj Mystery

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a woman named Divya and her lover Pintu on Saturday for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, identified as Neeraj. The chilling incident unfolded near Agwal Kat, Khurja Nagar, sparking intense investigations.

A complaint filed by the victim's brother led to this breakthrough. During police interrogations, Divya confessed to conspiring with Pintu, with whom she had maintained a long-term relationship since connecting on social media. The deceased, an alcoholic who allegedly abused Divya, became part of a grim premeditated plot.

According to police reports, Neeraj was lured with alcohol and later strangled with a towel. To ensure his demise, he was also struck on the head with a brick. Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad confirmed the details, announcing the recovery of the murder weapons and both suspects now in custody.

