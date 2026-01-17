Left Menu

Love, Betrayal, and Murder: The Neeraj Mystery

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband, Neeraj. The victim was found dead and was identified via post-mortem. The investigation revealed that the wife, Divya, and her lover, Pintu, concocted a plan involving alcohol, a towel, and a brick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:11 IST
Love, Betrayal, and Murder: The Neeraj Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a woman named Divya and her lover Pintu on Saturday for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, identified as Neeraj. The chilling incident unfolded near Agwal Kat, Khurja Nagar, sparking intense investigations.

A complaint filed by the victim's brother led to this breakthrough. During police interrogations, Divya confessed to conspiring with Pintu, with whom she had maintained a long-term relationship since connecting on social media. The deceased, an alcoholic who allegedly abused Divya, became part of a grim premeditated plot.

According to police reports, Neeraj was lured with alcohol and later strangled with a towel. To ensure his demise, he was also struck on the head with a brick. Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad confirmed the details, announcing the recovery of the murder weapons and both suspects now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026