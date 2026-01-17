Justice Served: Life Sentence for Rice Trader's Murderer

In a decisive ruling, the court has sentenced Pradeep Kumar Dubey to life imprisonment for the murder of rice trader Shiv Kumar Gupta, following a monetary dispute.

According to Assistant District Government Counsel Pravesh Tiwari, Additional Sessions Judge Pushpa Singh deemed Dubey guilty, not only handing down a life sentence, but also imposing a ₹62,000 fine.

The crime unfolded on January 16 when Dubey enticed Gupta to a secluded area, where he was murdered. The body was subsequently hidden in a well, leading to Dubey's arrest following its discovery on January 17. Gupta's nephew ensured justice by filing the initial murder complaint.

