Justice Served: Life Sentence for Rice Trader's Murderer
A court has sentenced Pradeep Kumar Dubey to life imprisonment for murdering rice trader Shiv Kumar Gupta over a payment dispute. Dubey, along with accomplices, lured and killed Gupta, disposing of his body in a well. The conviction follows a fast-track trial and includes a fine.
In a decisive ruling, the court has sentenced Pradeep Kumar Dubey to life imprisonment for the murder of rice trader Shiv Kumar Gupta, following a monetary dispute.
According to Assistant District Government Counsel Pravesh Tiwari, Additional Sessions Judge Pushpa Singh deemed Dubey guilty, not only handing down a life sentence, but also imposing a ₹62,000 fine.
The crime unfolded on January 16 when Dubey enticed Gupta to a secluded area, where he was murdered. The body was subsequently hidden in a well, leading to Dubey's arrest following its discovery on January 17. Gupta's nephew ensured justice by filing the initial murder complaint.
