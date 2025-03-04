Trade Turmoil: Trump Sparks Global Economic Tensions with New Tariffs

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on imports from major trading partners Mexico and Canada, while boosting duties on Chinese products to 20%. The measures, effective from Tuesday, set the stage for intense trade conflicts.

Almost immediately, China announced retaliatory tariffs of 10%-15% on certain U.S. imports and imposed export restrictions. Meanwhile, Canada swiftly responded with 25% tariffs on U.S. goods, potentially escalating to over $100 billion in targeted tariffs if the situation persists. Mexican economic reactions are imminent.

The tariffs, impacting up to $2.2 trillion of annual U.S. trade, have sparked fears of a recession within the North American economy. Trump's tariff strategy, part of his 'America First' agenda, continues to unsettle global markets and poses substantial challenges for international trade harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)