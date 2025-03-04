Sena Activists Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Brutal Murder
Shiv Sena activists protested the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, urging capital punishment for those responsible. The protest, led by Pune president Pramod Bhangire, included burning an effigy of Walik Karad, linked to accused NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. Deshmukh was killed amid tensions over an extortion plot.
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena activists staged a protest against the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, vehemently demanding that the culprits face capital punishment.
Pramod Bhangire, the president of the party's Pune unit, spearheaded the demonstration where an effigy of Walimk Karad was burned. Karad, associated with NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, is implicated in an extortion case linked to the murder.
Bhangire emphasized, "Deshmukh's murder was brutal, and we insist on capital punishment for those responsible." The case has intensified with gruesome images and court documents emerging, detailing the horrific extortion plan that led to Deshmukh's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
