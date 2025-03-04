Sena Activists Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Brutal Murder

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena activists staged a protest against the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, vehemently demanding that the culprits face capital punishment.

Pramod Bhangire, the president of the party's Pune unit, spearheaded the demonstration where an effigy of Walimk Karad was burned. Karad, associated with NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, is implicated in an extortion case linked to the murder.

Bhangire emphasized, "Deshmukh's murder was brutal, and we insist on capital punishment for those responsible." The case has intensified with gruesome images and court documents emerging, detailing the horrific extortion plan that led to Deshmukh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)