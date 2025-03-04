Empowering Women's Leadership for a Self-Reliant India

Union ministers on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of women empowerment in building a developed and self-sufficient India. They highlighted the importance of confidence and capacity-building initiatives for female representatives leading local bodies effectively.

During the launch of the 'Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan', Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh discussed the vital contribution of women in governance and economic growth. He stated that grassroots-level democracy begins with Panchayats, where women can overcome challenges and lead effectively.

Emphasizing the necessity of women empowerment for a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Singh pointed out that states like Bihar have implemented 50% quotas for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Other states follow suit, showcasing the increasing role of women in governance.

