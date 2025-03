Finland's Vigilance on US-Russia Dynamics: A Security Standoff

Finland's security and intelligence service, known as Supo, is attentively observing the current attitude of U.S. intelligence towards Russia under President Donald Trump's administration. Supo's chief underscored concerns in the latest national security review statement, identifying Russia as the utmost threat to Finnish security.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland joined NATO in 2023. However, Trump's recent actions, such as pausing military aid to Ukraine and showing a more conciliatory approach to Russia, have sparked questions about the reliability of the U.S. as an intelligence partner.

Finnish intelligence director Juha Martelius assured reporters that information sharing with the United States persists unchanged, even though the changing dynamics cause Western allies to reconsider their strategic ties and explore new enhancements in cooperation.

