Delhi Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape of Minor

A Delhi court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 31-year-old man found guilty of raping and abducting a minor girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar pronounced the judgement, citing the convict's violation of Section 6 under the POCSO Act. The man lured the girl away from her legal guardians in July 2020 and repeatedly assaulted her.

The court emphasized the severity of the crime, the emotional and physical distress suffered by the minor, and acknowledged the need for her financial support. Consequently, she was awarded a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)