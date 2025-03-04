Left Menu

Gruesome Patricide Over Petty Money Dispute in Odisha

A man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district beheaded his father following a dispute over Rs 10 for 'gutkha'. The accused surrendered to police with the severed head. The crime stemmed from a heated argument over the trivial matter, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a man brutally beheaded his father over a disagreement involving a meager Rs 10 to buy 'gutkha'. According to police reports, the suspect surrendered with the severed head at Chandua Police Station.

The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his 70-year-old father, Baidhar Singh, after a tense verbal dispute ensued when Singh refused to hand over the money. The man's mother fled during the confrontation.

Pravat Mallick, Baripada SDPO, described the altercation as stemming from a trivial issue, highlighting the severity of domestic tension that ended tragically. Authorities, alongside forensic experts, are actively investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

