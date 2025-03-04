Hamas Stands Firm on Disarmament as 'Red Line'

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri firmly rejected calls from Israel and the United States to disarm the organization, declaring that its right to resist remains inviolable.

In a statement to Reuters, Abu Zuhri announced, "The weapon of the resistance is a red line, and it is not negotiable." He emphasized that Hamas will not accept any deal that trades its arms for reconstruction or humanitarian aid.

This declaration underscores the group's unwavering posture in the face of international pressure to lay down its arms as discussions on regional peace continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)