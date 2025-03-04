Massive Arms Cache Uncovered in Jharkhand

In a significant operation, police forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district unearthed a massive cache of arms and ammunition on Tuesday. The operation was carried out following crucial intelligence inputs.

Security personnel conducted a thorough search in the forests of Hussipi, within the Naxal-affected Tonto police jurisdiction. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar stated that the forces discovered an explosive stockpile, including two 10 kg IEDs, which were safely destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

The arsenal included a range of weaponry such as a country-made pistol, two carbines, a bolt action rifle, along with 13 .303 bore cartridges, 58 detonators, and several explosive devices. The search operation is still ongoing, Shekhar added.

