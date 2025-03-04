Left Menu

Fraudster Caught in Delhi: Targeted Seniors with Fake Insurance

Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man for scamming senior citizens by pretending to renew their health insurance. Identified as Priyesh Giri, he confessed to deceiving several elderly individuals. The scam was uncovered after a complaint led police to investigate and ultimately arrest him.

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of defrauding multiple senior citizens under the guise of renewing their health insurance, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The suspect, Priyesh Giri, admitted to deceiving over five senior citizens in the past year. The investigation began after Gurmaith Kainth, a 74-year-old woman, reported being cheated out of Rs 95,000 by Giri, who pretended to be an insurance agent.

Police tracked Giri after analyzing his digital footprints across various locations. The authorities are now working to apprehend an accomplice believed to have worked with him in the scams.

