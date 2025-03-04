High-Stakes Battle: Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against U.S. Gun Makers Reaches Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments in a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico against leading American firearm manufacturers. Mexico alleges that the companies' business practices have contributed to cartel-related gun violence by trafficking firearms across the border.

The lawsuit claims that top gun makers, including Smith and Wesson and Colt, knowingly profited from the illegal arms trade. However, the gun manufacturers dispute these allegations, asserting that U.S. law largely shields them from such lawsuits.

The case's outcome could influence legal avenues for victims of gun violence, similar to the Sandy Hook families who secured a substantial settlement. The court's ruling may narrow avenues for holding gun makers accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)