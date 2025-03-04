Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Woman Found Dead Near KMP Expressway

An unidentified woman's body, aged 30-32, was discovered near KMP expressway in Jhajjar district. She sustained multiple stab wounds, suggesting murder. Her body was dumped wrapped in a blanket. Police continue to investigate to uncover her identity and apprehend the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim discovery, the body of a woman was found near the KMP expressway in Jhajjar district's Daboda Kalan village. Police reported that the woman, aged approximately 30-32 years, was located on Monday evening wrapped in a blanket.

Inspector Bijender Singh from Bahadurgarh's Sadar police station revealed that the woman's body exhibited multiple stab wounds, confirming she was brutally murdered. Following the attack, her body was disposed of in a deserted area, adding to the mystery.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to identify the deceased and capture those responsible for this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

