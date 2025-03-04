Mystery Surrounds Woman Found Dead Near KMP Expressway

In a grim discovery, the body of a woman was found near the KMP expressway in Jhajjar district's Daboda Kalan village. Police reported that the woman, aged approximately 30-32 years, was located on Monday evening wrapped in a blanket.

Inspector Bijender Singh from Bahadurgarh's Sadar police station revealed that the woman's body exhibited multiple stab wounds, confirming she was brutally murdered. Following the attack, her body was disposed of in a deserted area, adding to the mystery.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to identify the deceased and capture those responsible for this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)