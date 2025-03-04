Jammu & Kashmir's All-Weather Connectivity Push: Tunnel Vision for Keran-Jumgund
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary announced steps for constructing a tunnel linking Keran and Jumgund in Kupwara for all-weather road access. A DPR will be submitted to MoRTH. In parallel, Rs 132 crore is earmarked for drinking water projects in Bandipora under AMRUT 2.0 scheme by Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmad Rana.
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is taking significant strides towards improving infrastructure, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary revealing plans for a tunnel connecting Keran and Jumgund in Kupwara. This development aims to ensure all-weather connectivity for the regions.
The Deputy Chief Minister disclosed that a detailed project report (DPR) would be crafted and then submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for approval. The Keran sector, currently relying on the Pharkiyan Gali road maintained by the BRO, often faces partial closures during harsh winter conditions due to snow.
Meanwhile, Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmad Rana has highlighted the allocation of Rs 132 crore devoted to developing drinking water supply schemes in Bandipora constituency as part of AMRUT 2.0, emphasizing the initiative's alignment with the national priority of ensuring potable water access to all households.
(With inputs from agencies.)
