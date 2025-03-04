Enhancing Earth's Safety: A Journey in Earthquake Risk Reduction

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) organized a workshop on earthquake risk reduction on Tuesday. The event focused on enhancing national capacity and fostering collaboration among policymakers, experts, and stakeholders.

Spanning a year-long program continuing until 2026, the initiative seeks to refine national and regional strategies for earthquake risk mitigation. The workshop covered discussions on critical infrastructure, urban resilience, recovery, and reconstruction.

Senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) participated alongside field experts, underscoring the importance of enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience.

