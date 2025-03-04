Left Menu

Enhancing Earth's Safety: A Journey in Earthquake Risk Reduction

A workshop organized by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs focused on earthquake risk reduction. Experts discussed mitigation solutions and strategies for enhancing resilience. The session kicks off a comprehensive program that will run until 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) organized a workshop on earthquake risk reduction on Tuesday. The event focused on enhancing national capacity and fostering collaboration among policymakers, experts, and stakeholders.

Spanning a year-long program continuing until 2026, the initiative seeks to refine national and regional strategies for earthquake risk mitigation. The workshop covered discussions on critical infrastructure, urban resilience, recovery, and reconstruction.

Senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) participated alongside field experts, underscoring the importance of enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

