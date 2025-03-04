Supreme Court Demands ECI Data on Disqualification Adjustments

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit details of cases where it has altered disqualification periods for convicted politicians. This action is under the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951, which empowers the ECI to manage electoral disqualification terms.

This inquiry, led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, requires the ECI to produce relevant case details within two weeks. Amidst discussions about criminalisation in politics, the move comes after a public interest litigation filed seeking a lifetime ban for convicted leaders.

Senior advocates suggest steps to curb criminal entries into politics, while the Centre argues that decisions, such as lifetime bans, belong under parliamentary jurisdiction, not judicial intervention. A comprehensive review of the existing electoral disqualification framework is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)