Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands ECI Data on Disqualification Adjustments

The Supreme Court of India has requested the Election Commission of India to provide details on cases where it removed or reduced disqualification periods of convicted politicians. The decision, under scrutiny, is based on Section 11 of the Representation of People Act, with the court examining the criminalisation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:31 IST
Supreme Court Demands ECI Data on Disqualification Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit details of cases where it has altered disqualification periods for convicted politicians. This action is under the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951, which empowers the ECI to manage electoral disqualification terms.

This inquiry, led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, requires the ECI to produce relevant case details within two weeks. Amidst discussions about criminalisation in politics, the move comes after a public interest litigation filed seeking a lifetime ban for convicted leaders.

Senior advocates suggest steps to curb criminal entries into politics, while the Centre argues that decisions, such as lifetime bans, belong under parliamentary jurisdiction, not judicial intervention. A comprehensive review of the existing electoral disqualification framework is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025