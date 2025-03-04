Left Menu

Justice Served: 7-Year Sentence for Child Harassment

A court in Jaipur sentenced Vijay Kumar Roy to seven years in prison for sexually harassing a six-year-old girl. The POCSO Court imposed a Rs 25,000 fine and ordered Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victim. The case was registered by the victim's father and involved nine witnesses.

A Jaipur court sentenced Vijay Kumar Roy, 27, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a six-year-old girl. The judgment was delivered by POCSO Court Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta.

The case emerged after the victim's father filed an FIR at Shyam Nagar police station. The incident occurred while the victim's parents were away, and Vijay, their domestic helper, exploited the opportunity to harass the child.

The court not only imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Roy but also ordered him to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation to the victim. The trial involved nine witnesses, ensuring the delivery of justice to the aggrieved family.

