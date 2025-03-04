Rajasthan Expands Reach of Food Security Scheme

The Rajasthan government is actively working to guarantee that all eligible individuals benefit from the food security scheme, as confirmed by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara in the assembly on Tuesday.

The state has made strides by adding 8.91 lakh new names since the food security portal reopened on January 26. Additionally, the deadline for completing eKYC has been pushed to March 31 to facilitate more enrollments.

Godara noted that the initiative resulted in 21.87 lakh registrations, aligning with Supreme Court guidelines on mandatory eKYC. Currently, 4.39 crore people are linked to the scheme, with exemptions for children under 10 and those above 70. A total of 6.16 lakh applications have been approved over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)