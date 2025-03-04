Om Birla to Guide Fresh Delhi MLAs in Orientation Event

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to launch an orientation programme dedicated to the newly elected MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha in Delhi on March 9, according to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Gupta met with Birla earlier to seek his expert guidance on managing the freshly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, highlighting the significance of experienced mentorship.

The scheduled two-day orientation, occurring on March 9 and 10 at the Delhi Assembly, coincides with the recent elections where the BJP claimed victory with 48 seats, while the AAP successfully secured 22 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)