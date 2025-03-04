Om Birla to Guide Fresh Delhi MLAs in Orientation Event
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate an orientation programme for newly elected Delhi MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha on March 9. The event aims to provide guidance to the 8th Delhi Assembly, which comprises 70 members. The BJP secured 48 seats, while AAP won 22 in recent elections.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to launch an orientation programme dedicated to the newly elected MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha in Delhi on March 9, according to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.
Gupta met with Birla earlier to seek his expert guidance on managing the freshly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, highlighting the significance of experienced mentorship.
The scheduled two-day orientation, occurring on March 9 and 10 at the Delhi Assembly, coincides with the recent elections where the BJP claimed victory with 48 seats, while the AAP successfully secured 22 seats.
