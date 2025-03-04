Left Menu

High-Stakes Bail: A Turning Point in the AgustaWestland Case

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Christian Michel James in the AgustaWestland money laundering case. In custody for over 6.2 years without trial commencement, the court cited his right to a speedy trial. James, extradited from Dubai in 2018, faces charges in a multi-million euro chopper deal.

Updated: 04-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:34 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, citing the 'exceptional situation' of his prolonged incarceration. James had been in judicial custody for over six years, while the trial had yet to begin due to incomplete investigations.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted that the extended custody violated James' constitutional right to a speedy trial under Article 21, which outweighed the stringent bail conditions under the anti-money laundering law. This decision, coupled with a Supreme Court ruling in a related CBI case, paves the way for James' release pending compliance with specific conditions.

The case stems from alleged irregularities in purchasing 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian manufacturer AgustaWestland. Reports claim losses amounting to 398.21 million euros to the exchequer due to the deal. While the ED opposed James' bail application, the court's decision marked a significant judicial development in the protracted legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

