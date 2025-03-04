Ireland Moves to Amend Troop Deployment Law

Ireland is taking significant steps to amend a law that currently restricts its military from being deployed without United Nations approval. Prime Minister Micheal Martin expressed his desire to remove the so-called "triple lock" system, which requires consent from the U.N., the government, and parliament.

The draft law, introduced to the Cabinet, aims to prevent foreign vetoes by countries like Russia, China, and the United States over Ireland's military missions. This move has sparked debates, with opposition leaders claiming it could threaten Irish neutrality.

Despite growing international tensions, Martin has defended the proposal, insisting that Ireland must adapt to the changing geopolitical climate. However, he affirmed that the nation will maintain its non-alignment policy while planning to boost military spending.

