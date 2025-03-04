Left Menu

Ireland Moves to Amend Troop Deployment Law

Ireland plans to remove the need for U.N. approval to deploy troops, aiming to eliminate veto power from foreign powers. Despite concerns about compromising neutrality, Prime Minister Micheal Martin emphasized the need for autonomy in military decisions given the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Dublin | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland is taking significant steps to amend a law that currently restricts its military from being deployed without United Nations approval. Prime Minister Micheal Martin expressed his desire to remove the so-called "triple lock" system, which requires consent from the U.N., the government, and parliament.

The draft law, introduced to the Cabinet, aims to prevent foreign vetoes by countries like Russia, China, and the United States over Ireland's military missions. This move has sparked debates, with opposition leaders claiming it could threaten Irish neutrality.

Despite growing international tensions, Martin has defended the proposal, insisting that Ireland must adapt to the changing geopolitical climate. However, he affirmed that the nation will maintain its non-alignment policy while planning to boost military spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

