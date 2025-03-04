Putin Steps In: Mediating Nuclear Diplomacy Between Iran and the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken on the role of mediator in ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran regarding nuclear weapons. This development was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who confirmed a report from the state-run Zvezda media outlet on Tuesday.

The mediation effort, which includes dealing with the complex issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its political activities in the Middle East, was also covered in a recent Bloomberg report. This collaboration between Russia and the U.S. highlights an unexpected diplomatic channel amid heightened tensions.

Additionally, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, disclosed that Iran became a focal topic in recent Russia-U.S. talks held in Riyadh. Relations between the two nations regarding Iran are set to continue through further separate discussions, as both parties work towards more stable diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)