Left Menu

Putin Steps In: Mediating Nuclear Diplomacy Between Iran and the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been reported to mediate discussions between Iran and the United States regarding nuclear weapons. The Kremlin confirmed that these discussions involve various geopolitical concerns, including Iran's nuclear program and its activities in the Middle East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST
Putin Steps In: Mediating Nuclear Diplomacy Between Iran and the US
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken on the role of mediator in ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran regarding nuclear weapons. This development was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who confirmed a report from the state-run Zvezda media outlet on Tuesday.

The mediation effort, which includes dealing with the complex issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program and its political activities in the Middle East, was also covered in a recent Bloomberg report. This collaboration between Russia and the U.S. highlights an unexpected diplomatic channel amid heightened tensions.

Additionally, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, disclosed that Iran became a focal topic in recent Russia-U.S. talks held in Riyadh. Relations between the two nations regarding Iran are set to continue through further separate discussions, as both parties work towards more stable diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025